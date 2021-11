Gurukul College students do well in NEET

Belagavi

02 November 2021 20:05 IST

Students of Sri Channabasaveshwar Gurukul PU Science College in Karadyal village, Bidar district, have done well in NEET examinations.

Over 100 students have become eligible to get MBBS seats in medical colleges.

Basavaprajnya Sangashetty and Bheemashankar Hanumantrao have scored 675 out of 720 marks.

The other toppers are Bala Ganesh, Rahul Sateesh and Maruti with more than 600 marks.

Those who have scored more than 500 are Shashidhar, Sahana, Nagaraj, Sakalesh, Shivaleela, Ritesh, Abhishek, Sangashetty, Channabasava, Satveer, Ankita, Vineet, Rakshita, Rahul, Abhishek, Gouresh, Sagar, Shivam, Vaishnavi, Jyoti, Nikita, Aishwarya, Vinayak, Tushar, Siddeshwar, Bhavani, M. Chaitra, Shreya, Prajwal, Pranali, Sudeep, Revanasiddu, Tujeshwari, Gurunath Reddy, Srinivas, Amisha, Soundarya, Kunti, Ashwini, Santosh, Deeksha, Neha, Vinod, Shruti, Maneesha, Yash Patil, Mahendra, Ankita and Chandrashekar.

And, Vinod, Abhilash, Basava, Swati, Shweta, Sachin, Mallikarjun, Krishna, Bharat Kumar, Bhagyashree, Trupti, Sachin Kavale, Shivanand, Mahalakshmi, Reshma Attar, Shweta, Kavya, B. Rachana, Ananya, Supreet, Parameshwar and Giriraj have scored over 480 marks but less than 500.

Founder of the institute Sri Basavalinga Pattaddevaru has congratulated the students, parents, teachers and staff, according to a press release from college principal Basavaraj Molkeri.