Gurukar calls upon students to join civil services to serve society

The 20th edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling 2022 Karnataka at Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Saturday evoked a good response from students and parents.

Hundreds of students from different colleges, including HKES PU College, Sharana Basaveshwara PU College, Sri Guru PU College, Sarvajna PU College, Kayaka PU College, and Government PU College, participated in the event.

Addressing the students, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar called upon them to increasingly join civil services and work for transforming the lives of millions.

“If you want to clear the Union Public Service Commission examination and join the civil services, you should first have a clarity on your choice. You should ask yourself why you want to become a civil servant. You should ask yourself whether it is for luxury and power or for serving the people. If the latter is your answer, you can be a good civil servant. As a civil servant, you should always keep the last man in the society, and not the elite, rich and powerful, at the centre of your activity. You will then touch the hearts of people. The satisfaction you get after helping a person in need is really immense. The more you help the people, the more you get the satisfaction. Such satisfaction you normally don’t get in private sector,” Mr Gurukar said.

In his advice to students aspiring to take civil services, Mr. Gurukar gave several tips for successful clearance of the UPSC examination.

“If you have made up your mind to be a civil servant, you must focus on clearing the UPSC examination. There are thousands of books meant for the exam and you would get discouraged after seeing the volumes of books. That is why you should first decide what and what not to read. You should put serious effort to build up your English. You should try to understand the social issues. Malnourishment is a serious problem in Kalaburagi. Just think of what would you do if you become a senior government official to address this problem. If a few people lost their houses in the floods, just learn about the State and Central government schemes meaning for providing shelter to such people. You must watch LS and RS news channels to understand the political debate,” Mr. Gurukar said.

Later, he, along with Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, interacted with the students.

