November 15, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

U.S.-based neuroscientist Jintendra Sharma will deliver the Gurudev Ranade Memorial Lecture on “Consciousness and the Brain” at the Academy of Comparative Philosophy and Religion at the Gurudev Mandir in Hindwadi in Belagavi on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor, KAHER, Nitin Gangane will be the chief guest of the function. Chairman Ashok Potdar and honorary secretary Maruti Zirli will be present.