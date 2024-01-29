ADVERTISEMENT

Gurudatta Hegde takes charge as DC of Shivamogga

January 29, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Gurudatta Hegde, an IAS officer, took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga on Sunday.

The outgoing Deputy Commissioner, R. Selvamani, handed over the charge. Selvamani has been posted as CEO of the Centre for e-Governance in Bengaluru. He had completed two years in Shivamogga.

Mr. Hegde, a 2014 batch IAS officer, was waiting for posting. Earlier, he worked as the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad. He is a native of Sirsi taluk in Uttara Kannada district. He did his schooling in Dharwad and studied engineering in Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US