GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gurudatta Hegde takes charge as DC of Shivamogga

January 29, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Gurudatta Hegde, an IAS officer, took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga on Sunday.

The outgoing Deputy Commissioner, R. Selvamani, handed over the charge. Selvamani has been posted as CEO of the Centre for e-Governance in Bengaluru. He had completed two years in Shivamogga.

Mr. Hegde, a 2014 batch IAS officer, was waiting for posting. Earlier, he worked as the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad. He is a native of Sirsi taluk in Uttara Kannada district. He did his schooling in Dharwad and studied engineering in Bengaluru.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.