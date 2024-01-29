Gurudatta Hegde takes charge as DC of Shivamogga

January 29, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

Gurudatta Hegde, an IAS officer, took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga on Sunday.

The outgoing Deputy Commissioner, R. Selvamani, handed over the charge. Selvamani has been posted as CEO of the Centre for e-Governance in Bengaluru. He had completed two years in Shivamogga.

Mr. Hegde, a 2014 batch IAS officer, was waiting for posting. Earlier, he worked as the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad. He is a native of Sirsi taluk in Uttara Kannada district. He did his schooling in Dharwad and studied engineering in Bengaluru.