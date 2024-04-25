GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Guru Raghavendra Bank depositors meet Priyanka

April 25, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The depositors of Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Niyamita, a cooperative bank, met Priyanka Gandhi Varda, Congress general secretary on Tuesday. The delegation led by Bengaluru South Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy asked Ms. Vadra to facilitate the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged scam in the bank.

The depositors told Ms. Vadra that although the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was entrusted to carry out the investigation about six months back, the CBI is yet to appoint an investigation officer. The depositors alleged that influential elected representatives stopped the CBI from making the appointment. Along with the delegation, depositors of Guru Sarvabhauma Souharda Credit Co-operative Society and Sri Vasista Credit Souharda Sahakari Limited were also present. The depositors of these banks were also duped.

The depositors had also earlier met Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar with a similar demand.

