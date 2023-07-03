Guru Poornima celebrated with fervour

July 03, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Guru Poornima was celebrated with fervour in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad on Monday with students performing pada puja of their parents in their schools and organisations holding programmes to mark the occasion.

At Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra in Dharwad, the programme began with prayers and collection of donation for social service. The students performed pada puja to their parents on the occasion to display their reverence for their first teachers. They also presented songs, dance and speeches highlighting the significance of the day.

Resource person Gururaj Agadi elaborated on the significance of guru-shishya tradition and Guru Poornima. He said that Guru Poornima is the day to respect and worship the Gurus who helped one in dispelling darkness and showed the path of knowledge. Headmistress Shivaleela Kuravatti presided over the programme.

At Srimati Vimala Kulkarni Memorial School in Hubballi, the students offered roses to their teachers and wished them. Student Sameeksha Nikam spoke on significance of the day.

By performing pada puja to their mothers, the students of Karnataka English Medium School celebrated the day. President of SDMC R.A. Siddhanti, headmistress Suma Raikar and others were present. The children presented various cultural programmes.

At JSS Manjunatheshwara CBSE School, a large number of parents participated in a programme and their children performed pada puja.

Major Siddalingayya Hiremath of Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) said that because of nuclear families, it has now become difficult for parents to give sanskar to their children and thus, they are unable to preserve their culture.

“However, such programmes in schools contributed a great deal in preserving our culture,” he said.

Over 300 students performed pada puja to their parents on the occasion. JSS secretary Ajit Prasad, SDMES secretary Jiavandhar Kumar and others were present.

Apart from schools, various organisations held programmes to mark the occasion and various teachers were felicitated.

Hindu Jana Jagruti Samiti organised Guru Poornima Mahotsava on a grand scale on Monday evening in which scores of people took part.

