Gurmitkal police crack murder case

July 22, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Yadgir

The Gurmitkal Police have cracked a case in which a man was found hanging from a tree in a field in Konkal village in Gurmitkal taluk of the district on June 16 and arrested the wife of victim and another person for allegedly murdering him.

The victim was identified as Kashappa Nagappa Mallappagol. The accused are Anita and Nagaraj.

In a release on Saturday, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy stated that initially, the police had registered an UDR after the body of the victim was found hanging from a tree and a complaint was lodged by the sister of victim Kashamma.

After a thorough investigation, the police found that the victim was murdered by the accused persons at night of June 15 by strangling. They then hung the his from a tree to destroy evidence. The police also suspect that the crime happened due to an affair between the accused, he said.

Basaveshwar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, guided the team of police officers.

Doulat N. Kuri, Police Inspector of Gurmitkal, led the team. Bheemaraya, Sub Inspector, Narasingarao, Vishwanath Reddy, Raheem, Mohammad Shareef, Narasireddy, Saheb Reddy, Ashok and Mahalingappa all are in the team.

