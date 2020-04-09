Gurmitkal gets sanitiser spray tunnel as part of preventive measures

Janata Dal(S) MLA from Gurmitkal Naganagowda Kandkur has set up a sanitiser spray tunnel at Gurmitkal in Yadgir distict.

On Wednesday, Shantaveera Murugharajendra Swamiji of Khasa Mutt inaugurated the tunnel after paying floral tributes to Matha Manikeshwari Amma who passed away recently. The swamiji said that with more than a hundred people falling prey to coronavirus, life was badly affected in the country.

People in the rural areas should take guidance from the officials about the preventive measures that they must take to curb the spread of the deadly virus, he said. “Mr. Kandkur has established the sanitiser spray tunnel at the entrance of the degree college ground where officials have set up a vegetable market. Therefore, people who are coming to purchase vegetables should go through the tunnel as part of the preventive measures,” he said. Sharanagowda Kandkur, Janata Dal(S) youth leader and son of the MLA, announced ₹ 50,000 for the family of a farmer who committed suicide at Karkihalli village in Shahapur taluk on Tuesday owing to debts.