Guramma Siddareddy appointed to varsity council

Gauramma Siddareddy

Kalaburagi

13 November 2021 02:45 IST

Bidar-based social activist and philanthropist Guramma Siddareddy has been appointed as a member of the Academic Council of Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University, Vijayapur.

As per the Governor’s order, Mahesh R., Under Secretary to the Government, issued the order. The appointment would be for the next three years.

Guramma Siddareddy was among a few people who had envisaged the Women’s University in the State. As a chairperson of Task Force for Women Empowerment in the State, she had conducted a study on women empowerment in 2000 and submitted a detailed report to the government. The establishment of the university as part of women empowerment initiatives was one of the recommendations which was realised later in 2003.

