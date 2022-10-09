Gunshot: One injured

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 09, 2022 19:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A person suffered gunshot injuries when a heated argument over a civil dispute turned violent in Mudigere town on Sunday. Narayana Raj, who happened to be at the spot to meet a friend, suffered injuries on his right knee. He is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Mudigere. The police have arrested Duggappa Gowda, who allegedly opened fire.

Duggappa Gowda and Manoj are neighbours and they had been at the loggerheads over ownership of a plot on Gendehalli-Beluru Road in the town. They were having a heated argument over the issue when Narayana Raj and Mani Kumar went there to meet their friend Manoj. Duggappa Gowda opened fire with his gun aiming to kill Manoj. However, he missed the target. It was Narayana Raj who suffered the injuries.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mudigere Police have booked the case against Duggappa Gowda and his family members under the Arms Act, besides other sections including the attempt to murder. Duggappa Gowda’s wife K.T.Sridevi has also filed a complaint against Manoj and others accusing them of criminal intimidation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app