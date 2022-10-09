Gunshot: One injured

A person suffered gunshot injuries when a heated argument over a civil dispute turned violent in Mudigere town on Sunday. Narayana Raj, who happened to be at the spot to meet a friend, suffered injuries on his right knee. He is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Mudigere. The police have arrested Duggappa Gowda, who allegedly opened fire.

Duggappa Gowda and Manoj are neighbours and they had been at the loggerheads over ownership of a plot on Gendehalli-Beluru Road in the town. They were having a heated argument over the issue when Narayana Raj and Mani Kumar went there to meet their friend Manoj. Duggappa Gowda opened fire with his gun aiming to kill Manoj. However, he missed the target. It was Narayana Raj who suffered the injuries.

Mudigere Police have booked the case against Duggappa Gowda and his family members under the Arms Act, besides other sections including the attempt to murder. Duggappa Gowda’s wife K.T.Sridevi has also filed a complaint against Manoj and others accusing them of criminal intimidation.