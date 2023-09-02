Gunman of former Minister booked for cheating civil contractor

September 02, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Vidhana Soudha police on Thursday booked a cheating case against the gunman of a former minister for cheating a civil contractor promising government tenders worth ₹30 crore.

The accused Raghavendra had allegedly demanded a 12% commission for the job and had taken ₹10 lakh as advance from the complainant contractor H. Raju Naik. However, when Mr. Naik realized that he had been cheated he started demanding the money back. However, Raghavendra returned only ₹4 lakh and refused to return the rest of the money.

Mr. Naik in his complaint said that he had met Raghavendra at Vidhana Soudha when he came to meet the then Mines and Geology, and Women and Child Welfare Minister Halappa Basappa Achar to discuss a civic related work in 2021. Raghavendra was his gunman and allegedly promised to get all the government projects and tenders for a commission. Raghavendra allegedly promised to get a civil work contract in Mayakonda village which was worth ₹30 crores.

