HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gunman of former Minister booked for cheating civil contractor

September 02, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vidhana Soudha police on Thursday booked a cheating case against the gunman of a former minister for cheating a civil contractor promising government tenders worth ₹30 crore.

The accused Raghavendra had allegedly demanded a 12% commission for the job and had taken ₹10 lakh as advance from the complainant contractor H. Raju Naik. However, when Mr. Naik realized that he had been cheated he started demanding the money back. However, Raghavendra returned only ₹4 lakh and refused to return the rest of the money.

Mr. Naik in his complaint said that he had met Raghavendra at Vidhana Soudha when he came to meet the then Mines and Geology, and Women and Child Welfare Minister Halappa Basappa Achar to discuss a civic related work in 2021. Raghavendra was his gunman and allegedly promised to get all the government projects and tenders for a commission. Raghavendra allegedly promised to get a civil work contract in Mayakonda village which was worth ₹30 crores.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.