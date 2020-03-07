Gundu Rao meets Rahul Gandhi, seeks KPCC rejig

Bengaluru

07 March 2020

Sources say Cong. may decide on appointment of KPCC chief early next week

With the Congress high command continuing to maintain silence on revamping the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for the past three months, the incumbent president Dinesh Gundu Rao called on former party president Rahul Gandhi and urged him to appoint the new party president without further delay.

Mr. Rao said he had not demanded his continuation as the party president, but only urged Mr. Gandhi to expedite the process of appointment of the new KPCC president to revive the party’s fortunes in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting with Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Rao said the central leaders of the party are expected to decide on the KPCC president early next week. Sources said the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi had gone abroad and she is expected to return to the national capital early next week.

Sources also said that Mr. Rao asked Mr. Gandhi to reconstitute the State committee office-bearers to enable him to effectively discharge responsibilities in case it was not interested in the appointment of a new KPCC president at present.

A key Congress functionary said the party’s office-bearers had been acting like bureaucrats and had lost touch with the workers.

Meanwhile, senior leader D.K. Shivakumar also reached the national capital even as the AICC continued to deliberate on the reshuffle of the party’s State unit. There is no word yet on Mr. Shivakumar, one of the aspirants for the post, meeting the former Congress president. Mr. Shivakumar is expected to meet Mr. Gandhi as the leadership appears divided over revamping of the State unit.

Mr. Rao and Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Siddaramaiah had tendered their resignations after the party’s dismal performance in the Assembly bypolls on December 9, 2019, which were swept by the BJP and ensured the stability of the BJP government headed by B.S. Yediyurappa.

Sources said the party high command was unlikely to replace Mr. Siddaramiah as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.