Gundlupet attack: Police urged to book suspended policemen under SC/ST Act

National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman I. Murugan on Monday asked the Chamarajanagar district police to register a case under Section 4 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the two policemen who have been suspended in connection with a case of atrocity against a Dalit youth in Gundlupet taluk recently.

The Superintendent of Police recently suspended assistant sub-inspector C. Rajendra Prasad and head constable Srinivas on charges of dereliction of duty and indiscipline. They are facing a departmental inquiry.

Mr. Murugan met the Dalit youth, S. Pratap, at a private hospital here where he is undergoing treatment for depression, and collected details about the incident. On June 3, he was thrashed, stripped and paraded naked near Gundlupet.

The youth’s father, Shivaiah, Chamarajnagar Additional Deputy Commissioner Anand, Additional Superintendent of Police Anitha, and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner of Police Mutturaj were present.

The commission vice-chairman spoke to the youth and his father for about an hour. He also collected information on the steps taken by the district administration in the case and the status of the police investigation.

Later, Mr. Murugan told reporters that the though SP had already suspended the two policemen, they should be booked under the SC/ST Act for neglect of duties by a public servant.

Mr. Murugan also said the first part of the compensation under the Act has been disbursed to the youth. He added that he has directed the district administration as well as the police to properly monitor the case.

The district administration handed over a cheque for ₹25,000 to the victim. In atrocity cases, a compensation of ₹1 lakh is given. The remaining amount will be disbursed soon after the filing of a charge-sheet and closure of the case, according to the sources in the Social Welfare Department.

A UPSC aspirant

Mr. Anand said the youth was a UPSC aspirant and would appear for the next examination as he could not make it to the previous examination. Based on a certificate issued by K.R. Hospital on his condition, he had been permitted to write the civil services (preliminary) exam on June 2, but he could not make it.

Mr. Anand, who also spoke to the family, said the youth’s treatment may continue for a few more days.