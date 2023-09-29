Gulmohar to launch art exhibition in Belagavi tomorrow

September 29, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Belagavi

Gulmohar Belgaum Artists Group will organise a five-day exhibition of paintings by members and other painters called Why Not Red in Belagavi from Sunday.

Curator of the IIWC Art Gallery in Bengaluru Sanjay Chapolkar will inaugurate the event at the Kalamaharshi K.B. Kulkarni Art Gallery at Varerkar Natya Sangha in Tilakwadi here.

The former principal of J.N. Bhandari School of Art J.B. Phadke and art journalist Vishwanath Guggari will speak at the inauguration.

The exhibition will feature works by 45 artists. Their underlying theme will be the colour red. They will be on display between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Entry is free. Art lovers can meet artists at the hall of the venue.

