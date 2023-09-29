HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gulmohar to launch art exhibition in Belagavi today

September 29, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Gulmohar Belgaum Artists Group will organise a five-day exhibition of paintings by members and other painters called Why Not Red in Belagavi from Saturday.

Curator of the IIWC Art Gallery in Bengaluru Sanjay Chapolkar will inaugurate the event at the Kalamaharshi K.B. Kulkarni Art Gallery at Varerkar Natya Sangha in Tilakwadi here.

The former principal of J.N. Bhandari School of Art J.B. Phadke and art journalist Vishwanath Guggari will speak at the inauguration.

The exhibition will feature works by 45 artists. Their underlying theme will be the colour red. They will be on display between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Entry is free. Art lovers can meet artists at the hall of the venue.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.