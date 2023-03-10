ADVERTISEMENT

Gulmohar BAG Group organising exhibition by women artists

March 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Gulmohar BAG Group of artists is organising Svatva, an art exhibition by women artists, in Belagavi till Sunday.

Over 25 women artists are showcasing their works at the KB Kulkarni Art Gallery in Varerkar Natya Sangh in Tilakwadi where the event began on Friday. It is open for the public from 10.30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Live demonstration sessions are being held every day at 4 p.m. Pune-based artist Snehal Page demonstrated Pastels on the first day, while Smita Nadkarni will hold a session in Ganjifa Art on Saturday and Vani Hiremath will give a demonstration in Tribal Gond Art on the last day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US