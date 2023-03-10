Gulmohar BAG Group organising exhibition by women artists

March 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Belagavi

Gulmohar BAG Group of artists is organising Svatva, an art exhibition by women artists, in Belagavi till Sunday.

Over 25 women artists are showcasing their works at the KB Kulkarni Art Gallery in Varerkar Natya Sangh in Tilakwadi where the event began on Friday. It is open for the public from 10.30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Live demonstration sessions are being held every day at 4 p.m. Pune-based artist Snehal Page demonstrated Pastels on the first day, while Smita Nadkarni will hold a session in Ganjifa Art on Saturday and Vani Hiremath will give a demonstration in Tribal Gond Art on the last day.