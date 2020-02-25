Gulbarga University will get full-time V-C in a month: Dy. CM

Major plans: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday.

KALABURAGI

25 February 2020 06:28 IST

He also says youth empowerment centres will be set up at every school and college across the State

The State government will appoint a full-time Vice-Chancellor for Gulbarga University within a month, said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Monday.

Before chairing a meeting with the university staff, he spoke to mediapersons on the main campus of the university. He said the search committee constituted to facilitate the appointment of a full-time Vice-Chancellor would invite applications and fill up the post, which has been vacant for the past eight months.

Mr. Narayan also reiterated that the Higher Education Department had decided to appoint bureaucrats as Registrar (Administration) for effective control and transparency in administration in State-run Universities.

He also said the government was committed to the development of colleges and to improving the quality of the public education system.

Mr. Narayan said the government would set up youth empowerment centres at every school and college across the State offering career guidance and creating awareness on job opportunities in various sectors. The centre will not only guide students to find employment after graduation, but will also help them get scholarship benefits, use the schemes provided by the State and Centre, and access skill development courses and job placement.

Vacancies

He also said the State government would issue notifications soon to fill up vacancies in teaching and non-teaching posts at Gulbarga University. Though the Finance Department had permitted the filling up of 80 posts two years ago, recruitments were delayed as the university failed to abide by the norms. At present, as many as 533 posts, including 183 teaching ones, are vacant, the Deputy CM said.

The department has allocated ₹6.5 crore for the development of infrastructure at six government degrees colleges, in Afzalpur, Chincholi, Chittapur, Jewargi, Sedam, and Kalaburagi taluk.