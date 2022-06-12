Gulbarga University V-C catches students copying, debars them on the spot

Varsity relieves Sedam Government Degree College principal of exam work

Varsity relieves Sedam Government Degree College principal of exam work

Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Government Degree College at Sedam where examinations for the first semester of BA, B.Sc and B.Com are being conducted and found gross violation of norms.

He also caught five students red-handed while they were copying answers and debarred them on the spot.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Agsar said that he also found people who were in no way connected with the institution on invigilation duty.

“The principal of the college has been given the responsibility of conducting free and fair examinations. It was his duty to ensure that irregularities are not committed during the examinations. However, I, during my surprise visit to the examination centre, found that people who were in no way connected with the college serving as invigilators in 21 of the 23 examination blocks. Many students were found copying answers. I have debarred five students who were caught red-handed,” Mr. Agsar said.

Asked about the action taken against the college authorities, Mr. Agsar said that the university has taken the issue seriously and decided to write to the Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Bengaluru, and Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Kalaburagi, requesting them for further enquiry and disciplinary action against the principal.

“We, at the university level, have decided to relieve the principal from the responsibility of internal exam supervisor with effect from Monday. The Registrar (Evaluation) will appoint a senior faculty member from the college in that position,” Mr. Agsar said.

Mr. Agsar paid a surprise visit to North Karnataka College in Kalaburagi, another examination centre, in the afternoon and found irregularities and violation of exam norms there too.

“No lecturers were found serving as invigilators in the examination halls in North Karnataka College. Moreover, the principal of the college was, with History books in his hands, helping students to copy. I have directed the university Registrar (Evaluation) to cancel the examination centre,” Mr. Agsar said.

He added that he also debarred three students of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Degree College who were writing papers using phones.