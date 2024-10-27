GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gulbarga University to host two-day seminar on Bayalata tradition from tomorrow

Published - October 27, 2024 07:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day seminar on Bayalata tradition and the staging of Bayalata performance will be organised at Gulbarga University’s Gandhi Bavan from Tuesday.

The event will be organised jointly by the Karnataka Bayalata Academy, the Kannada Department of Gulbarga University, the Kannada Department of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce, PG Centre Kalaburagi.

In a media note released here on Sunday, Karnataka Bayalata Academy member Arun Joladakudligi said that Gulbarga University’s Vice-chancellor Dayanand Agsar will inaugurate the event at 10.30 a.m.

Writer R.K. Hudgi will deliver the keynote address. Writers Allamaprabhu Bettadur, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dattappa Sasanur and People’s Education Society secretary Shanthappa Suran will be the chief guests for the inaugural session which will be presided over by Karnataka Bayalata Academy chairperson K.R. Durgadas.

Gulbarga University’s Kannada Department head H.T. Pote will attend the inaugural programme.

In the first session, which will begin at 2 p.m., Vasant Nashi will present a paper on the Bayalatas of Karnataka and Razak Ustad will speak on the conditions prevailing in Kalyana Karnataka.

In the evening, artists will stage a Bayalata.

In the second session, which will start at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Associate Professor of Kannada University Venkatagiri Dalavai will speak on Karnataka’s Bayalata tradition and Associate Professor of Dharwad University Anasuya Kamble will speak on women in Bayalatas.

At 12.30 p.m., there will be a Togalu Bombeyata performance.

The valedictory session will be held at 4 p.m.

Prof. Pote will deliver the valedictory address.

Activist K. Neela, People’s Education Society administrator Chandrashekhar Sheelavanthar and Principal of Dr B.R. Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce, PG Centre Kalaburagi, D. Vijayakumar will be the chief guests.

Gulbarga University’s Registrar Laxman Rajnalkar will preside over the session.

