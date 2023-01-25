Gulbarga University to host five-day 36th Inter-University South East Zone Youth Festival from Friday

January 25, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The five-day 36th Inter-University South East Zone Youth Festival, Yuvajanotsava 2022-23, of Gulbarga University will begin on Friday on the main campus of the varsity, university Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar has said.

Addressing a press conference on the university campus on Wednesday, Dr. Agsar said that Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University B.K. Tulsimala will inaugurate the youth festival on Friday evening.

The five-day Yuvajanotsava will begin with vibrant cultural performances and traditional folk dances in the afternoon. Kannada actor and director Suchendra Prasad will be the chief guest for the inaugural function.

Secretary-General of Association of Indian Universities Pankaj Mittal and joint secretary Baljit Singh Sekhon will be the guests on the occasion.

Nearly 1,200 students from 30 universities from Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh will attend the youth festival. The students will participate in 27 different cultural events in five teams and it will be judged by an 18-member expert panel of judges. As many as 20 committees have been formed for the successful conduct of the Yuvajanotsava, Dr. Agsar added.

Valedictory

Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University Nagesh V. Bettakote will be the chief guest at the valedictory function and prize distribution ceremony on January 31.