Gulbarga University to host annual convocation on Monday

As many as 88 meritorious students will share 177 gold medals and 14 students will receive cash prizes at the 42nd annual convocation of Gulbarga University to be held here on Moday.

Releasing a list of meritorious students who will be awarded gold medals and cash prizes, Vice-Chancellor of the university Dayanand Agsar told presspersons on Friday that 88 students, 28 male and 60 female, will be awarded 177 gold medals (32 under-graduates and 145 post-graduate courses) during the event.

13 gold medals

Anandamma from the Institute of Kannada Studies has topped the list of gold medal winners by bagging 13. She is followed by Poorvika A. Gadwal of the Zoology Department with seven gold medals.

Abhishek from Master of Business Administration, Ambika from Master of Social Works and Pallavi from Political Science Department have secured six gold medals each.

Afrin Sultana (Botany), Vishnukanth (Biochemistry), Malkamma (Master of Computer Application), Bhagya (Microbiology) and Prema (Bachelor of Commerce) have obtained five gold medals each.

A total of 113 students, 67 male and 46 female, will be awarded Ph.Ds.

A total of 29,307 students, including 25,898 from under-graduate courses and 3,225 post-graduate students, applied for degrees. As many as 7,699 under-graduates and 608 post-graduates applied for convocation. As many as 25,898 who are eligible to get degree certificates have not applied, Prof. Agsar added.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is the Chancellor of the university, will preside over the function. Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar will be present. Director, CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Dona Paula, Goa, Sunil Kumar Singh will deliver the convocation address.

Honorary doctorate

Prof. Agsar said that three eminent personalities, Archana P. Tiwari for her judicial service, Lakshman Dasti in the field of Regional Development and Social Service and Lingaraj B. Appa, an agri-entrepreneur for his contribution to organic agriculture ventures and innovative agri start-ups, will be awarded honorary doctorate by the university on the occasion.