Gulbarga University to hold 41st annual convocation on June 19

June 17, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Rukmini Hanamantraya from the Institute of Kannada Studies has topped the list of gold medallists with 14 gold medals. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

As many as 72 students will share 165 gold medals and 15 students will receive cash prizes at the 41st annual convocation of Gulbarga University on Monday.

Releasing the list of students who will be awarded gold medals and cash prizes, Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Dayanand Agsar told presspersons here on Saturday that a total of 72 students, including 18 male and 54 female students, will be awarded 165 gold medals (for 21 undergraduate and 144 postgraduate courses).

Rajashree P. Joshi from Microbiology will be awarded seven gold medals. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Rukmini Hanamantraya from the Institute of Kannada Studies has topped the list of gold medallists by bagging 14 gold medals; followed by Aditi Reddy of Zoology Department with nine gold medals. Priyanka Veerabhadrappa from the MBA Department secured eight gold medals; Rajashree P. Joshi from Microbiology will be awarded seven gold medals.

Lakshmi Laxman from Political Science Department, Ambika Shivanand from Social Work Department, and Ameena Anjum from Computer Science Department bagged six gold medals each.

Priyanka Veerabhadrappa from the MBA Department secured eight gold medals. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Sharavani Krishna Reddy from Chemistry, Akkamahadevi from Biochemistry, and Bhagyavanti from Commerce bagged five gold medals each.

A total of 129 persons, including 78 male and 51 female students, will be awarded PhD degrees. A total of 30,761 students, including 26,590 from undergraduate courses and 4,171 postgraduate students, were eligible to get degrees.

Srivari Chandrashekar, secretary at the Department of Science and Technology, Union government, will deliver the convocation address and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of the university, will preside over the function. M.C. Sudhakar, Higher Education Minister, will be present.

Aditi Reddy of Zoology Department with nine gold medals | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Prof. Agsar said that sculptor Manayya Badiger (Kalaburagi) for his contribution to the Arts, Tatya Rao Kamble (Bidar) for Education and Social Service, and Srinath N.S (Bengaluru) for his contribution to Science and Technology will be awarded an honorary doctorate by the university.

