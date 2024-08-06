Gulbarga University Registrar (Evaluation), four others booked for B.Ed exam lapses

A case has been registered against Gulbarga University Registrar (Evaluation) and four others for allowing fake students from a neighbouring State to appear for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) examinations at Al-Badar College in Bhagwati Nagar here in the first week of July.

Based on a complaint lodged by Nagaraj Hanumanthrao Bhande, the Ashok Nagar Police have filed a case against Medhavini S. Katti, Registrar (Evaluation), Gulbarga University, Mallamma Manthale, principal of Al-Badar B.Ed College, Swaroop Bhattarki, B.Ed subject case worker, Mounesh Akki, examination senior supervisor, and Moula Patel, chairman of the Indira Gandhi B.Ed College, for their alleged involvement in committing irregularities in the B.Ed examinations.

The complainant has stated that as per court order, only 22 students, with Registration Nos 24C46501 to 24C46522, were allowed to take B.Ed examinations held between July 1 and July 7 at Al-Badar College.

Violating the court orders, the institution authorities have allowed 100 students with Registration Nos 24C46501 to 24C46600 to appear for the examinations.

The complainant has said that Gulbarga University, no stranger to irregularities, has allowed 78 students in excess to take the examinations which students were “fake” ones.

Most of the students left the examination hall 30 minutes before the allocated duration for the exam ended. On checking, it was found that all the students were having handwritten hall tickets that clearly indicate irregularities in conducting the examinations.

As per the University Grants Commission, the students have to download their hall tickets directly from the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS).