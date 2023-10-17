Gulbarga University M.Phil and Ph.D entrance exams on Thursday, Friday

October 17, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Gulbarga University will conduct entrance exams for M.Phil and the Ph.D for the academic year 2023 at its examination centre on campus in Kalaburagi on Thursday and Friday.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Dayanand Agsar, addressing presspersons on the university campus on Tuesday, said that of the 38 departments, the admission notification has been issued for only 24 departments.

Out of these 24 departments, the university will not conduct entrance exams for sugar technology which is in the jurisdiction of Bidar University. And, the university will not conduct entrance exams for biochemistry as it has not received any application.

Due to the lack of permanent staff members and recognised research guides, Gulbarga University has not invited applications for M.Phil and Ph.D courses for the following eight departments, Sanskrit, Marathi, Library Information Science, Social Work, History, Music and Fine Arts, Human Studies and Mass Communication and Journalism.

Prof. Agsar said that the university is reeling under a huge shortage of permanent teaching staff. There has been no recruitment in any department on campus for the last 27 years, he added.

The university has received 112 applications against 50 M.Phil seats and 1,133 applications against 159 Ph.D seats in 22 departments.

On Thursday, the entrance examinations will be held for eight subjects, Kannada, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Education, Hindi, Management and Urdu.

On Friday, entrance examinations will be held for 14 subjects, Commerce, English, Physical Education, Mathematics, Physics, Zoology, Chemistry, Applied Electronics, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Statistics, Environmental Science, Botany and Law.

A total of 1,250 candidates will appear for the two entrance examinations on the university campus. The examinations will be held in the different blocks of these seven departments, Mathematics, Zoology, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Microbiology, Botany and Physics.