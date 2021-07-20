Gulbarga University degree, PG exams from August 2

The undergraduate and post-graduate examinations of Gulbarga University, which were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19, will be held starting August 2, Vice-Chancellor of the university Dayanand Agsar said here on Tuesday.

Addressing presspersons in the administrative building on the university premises, Dr. Agsar said that the examinations will be conducted as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission and the State Higher Education Council. As many as 1.2 lakh undergraduate students and 12,000 post-graduate students from various institutions affiliated to Gulbarga University in four districts will take the examinations.

The examinations will be conducted only for final semester students, while all intermediate semester students pursuing degree and post-graduation courses will be promoted without examinations, owing to the pandemic, Dr. Agsar said.

The first and third-semester students will be promoted on the basis of internal evaluation and performance in the previous semester. Examinations will be held for the sixth semester degree students and fourth semester post-graduate students.

The university will have vacation from July 21 to August 31 and complete the examination process for degree as well as post-graduate students. The results will be announced by August 15, he added.

Replying to a query, Dr. Agsar said that the university has announced the timetable for the B.Ed examinations. As many as 9,200 B.Ed students from 52 institutions in four districts affiliated to the university will write the examinations in 26 exam centres from July 28.

The B.Ed examinations will also be conducted as per the guidelines and norms of the UGC. Nearly 70% of students appearing for the examinations have received their first dose of vaccine. And, 90% of teachers also have received their first dose of vaccine. Students who have not taken vaccination and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be writing the examinations in isolated rooms.

Dr. Agsar said that the next academic year of the university will start on October 1.

Registrar Sharabasappa Koteppagol and Registrar (Evaluation) Sonar Nandappa were present.