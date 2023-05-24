ADVERTISEMENT

Gulbarga University BA students in a quandary as UPSC prelims clash with their fifth semester exam

May 24, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

In what seems to be a major goof-up by the Gulbarga University, students of the fifth semester (regular and repeaters) from Bachelor of Arts now find themselves in a quandary as their examination scheduled for May 28 by the university is clashing with the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services preliminary exam.

Principals of various degree colleges affiliated to Gulbarga University have requested the university vice-chancellor to direct the authorities concerned to defer the university exam.

Principals of several degree colleges, requesting anonymity, have expressed their displeasure saying, “the Gulbarga University is playing with the students and we have made several requests to the vice-chancellor to reschedule the exam but in vain. The “dictatorial attitude” of the university will spoil the future of the youth, they added.

Due to the lackadaisical attitude of the Gulbarga University, the fifth semester BA exam for History of Karnataka and History of Modern Europe subjects and optional subjects (Choice Based Credit System) scheduled for Sunday will clash with the UPSC preliminary exam.

The degree college principals have questioned how the university could expect a candidate to write both the examinations at the same time. The college authorities said that candidates cannot skip the UPSC preliminary exam, while, at the same time, if they remain absent for the BA degree exam, their degree course will be delayed by a year. The college authorities as well as students have appealed to the university authorities to address the issue at the earliest.

