Gulbarga University announces Rajyothsava awards

Gulbarga University has announced Rajyotsava awards that it confers on writers and artists from Kalyana Karnataka region every year on the occasion of Rajyotsava. The award ceremony for this year will be held in the month of January 2024.

December 30, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Gulbarga University has announced the Rajyothsava awards that it confers on writers and artists from Kalyana Karnataka every year on the occasion of the Rajyothsava Day. The award ceremony for this year will be held in 2024.

Gulbarga University Registrar, in a release here on Saturday, said that 10 Kannada writers, Amaresh Giniwar, Sharif Hasmkal, Mallikarjun Kadikol, Nagendra Masuti, Mahadev S. Patil, Amaresh N. Nugdoni, Somashekar D., Sangamesh Nagashetty, Venkatesh Bevin, and S.M. Janawadkar, were selected for their books.

The winners in the other categories are: A.K. Rameshwar (folklore), Mahipal Reddy Munnur (biography), Shreemant Holkar (Social Science), Prakash K. Nadiga (Science), C. Chandrappa (Dr. B.R. Ambedkar), F.P. Lakshmeshwar Math (translation), G.S. Upadhya (Kannada works), Narayan Bhosavale (Hindi works), and Ghazanfar Iqbal (Urdu works).

In the publication category, Prabhuling Neeloore and C. Mahalingappa Kodligi will receive the award.

The three winners in the Arts and Fine Arts category are Pallavi S. Kolar, Azam Mehboobsab, and Anand Kumar Patil.

Jayadevi Gaikwad, Renuka Helawar, and Shankar Sihimogge have won the first (gold medal and ₹5,000 in cash), the second (silver medal and ₹3,000 in cash), and the third prizes (bronze medal and ₹2,000 in cash) in the Jayathirtha Rajpurohit memorial award for their achievements in the State-level competitions.

