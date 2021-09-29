Gulbarga University ahead in preparing curriculum as per NEP-2020

KALABURAGI

Gulbarga University will implement the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) from the 2021-22 academic year, Vice-Chancellor of the university Dayanand Agsar has said.

Addressing a media conference at Kailash Bhavan guesthouse on campus on Wednesday, he said that Gulbarga University is ahead of other educational institutions in the State as it has prepared curriculum as per NEP-2020.

“Karnataka is the first State in the country to implement NEP-2020. All universities in the State have started preparations to implement the policy after the State government and Karnataka State Higher Education Council gave their approvals. Gulbarga University is ahead of other universities in the State as it has prepared curriculum as per NET-2020 for two semesters of four-year undergraduate degree courses. This curriculum is approved by the Academic Council and Syndicate of the university and will be implemented from this academic year,” Mr. Agsar said.

To a question, the Vice-Chancellor said that admissions have started only for the four-year degree course as per NEP-2020 and over 40,000 students have already taken admissions to various undergraduate courses, including BA, B.Com and B.Sc.

Foundation day

Mr. Agsar said that the foundation day of Gulbarga University, which was supposed to be held on September 10, will be held on Thursday at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Auditorium on the university campus.

The former Vice-Chancellor of the university S.R. Niranjan will participate as a chief guest and share his views on NEP-2020 and the university’s teaching and non-teaching staff who have shown outstanding performance will be felicitated on the occasion, he added.

“Skill development based on local industries is given adequate focus in the new curriculum as per the NEP-2020. By the time the undergraduate degree course is completed, a student will possess a set of skills required for the job he is going to do. As per NEP-2020, a student can attend classes in other colleges if his college lacks a specific facility. Grade will be given after the completion of each year and degree with honour will be given to those who complete the entire four-year course,” Mr. Agsar said and added that NEP-2020 will bring revolutionary changes in the country’s education system.

Registrar (Evaluation) Nandappa Sonar, Finance Officer B. Vijaya, Deans V.T. Kamble, Huvinabavi Babanna and Basavaraj, faculty members Vijaya Kumar and B.D. Patil and others were present.