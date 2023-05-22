Gulbarga University abruptly cancels exam following mix-up in question papers

May 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In an embarrassing development, Gulbarga University abruptly cancelled the third semester examination on Sunday after the examination started as it was found that the question paper was of the old syllabus.

On Sunday afternoon, the examination of Corporate Accounting subject of the third semester of Bachelor of Commerce course had begun as scheduled at the examination centre on the university campus.

The students had occupied their seats and invigilators had collected signatures of students and issued them answer sheets. But much to the shock of the invigilators, when the packets of question papers were opened, instead of question papers based on NEP (New Education Policy), they found question papers of the old curriculum.

The development led to confusion among the examination staff and their attempt to get the actual question papers of the examination turned futile. Finally, the students had to leave the examination hall without writing the examination.

After the matter was brought to the notice of the Registrar (Evaluation), the university released a notice postponing the examination.

Registrar (Evaluation) Jyoti Dhamma Prakash told media persons that two sets of question papers were set, one for students of Kalaburagi and Bidar districts writing the third semester exams as per the New Education Policy syllabus and the other set for students of the fifth semester from Raichur and Yadgir districts.

However, the non-NEP question papers got mixed up with NEP question papers reportedly because of the fault of the packing staff.

“We tried to change the question papers immediately and provide the NEP question papers. As it was an eight-page question paper, it was a difficult task to provide the question paper copies for all students immediately,” Mr. Prakash said.

Due to the mix-up, the students who had come from Bidar, Raichur and Yadgir districts had to return without writing the examination. Several students blamed the university for the mismanagement and lack of accountability among the officials for the mix-up.

Later, it came to light that the mix-up of question papers was not just limited to the campus and it had happened in almost all the examination centres.