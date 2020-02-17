Gujjarakere rejuvenation under Smart City Mission will begin within a week, says MSCL

Work to rejuvenate Gujjarakere, a large water body spread over three acres at Jeppu in the city, under the Smart City Mission, will begin within a week from now, according to Mohammed Nazir, Managing Director, Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL).

The work order for taking up the civil works and create recreation facilities on the banks of the lake has been issued to the contractor. The project will cost about ₹ 4 crore, he said.

The rejuvenation proposal covered dredging the lake to about two metres deep. The other facilities to be created are building a walking track around the lake, constructing a children’s play area and a public toilet and an open gym. There would be railings around the lake and the surroundings would be beautified with landscape works. The open gym would be like the one created at Kadri Park.

The rejuvenation project also included construction of a “kund” in the lake, he said.

MSCL is in the process of taking up the works as Mangaluru City Corporation plugged underground sewage seepage into the lake about a year ago. The corporation has replaced the old problematic sewage network in the area.

The Gujjarakere Theertha Samrakshana Samithi has been fighting to save and rejuvenate it since past a decade.

According to Nemu Kottari, secretary of the samithi, the government earlier spent over ₹ 5 crore for the development of the lake. Work already done covered dredging, building an embankment and retaining walls and laying a new sewer network in the area to prevent flow of sewage into the lake.

Other projects

Mr. Nazir said that of the 47 projects proposed under the Smart City Mission in the city, four have been completed.

They are constructing 14 bus shelters, replacing conventional lights in 23 government buildings with LED lights and completing footpath and drain works on one side of the road between A.B. Shetty Circle and the Clock Tower.

Of the total works proposed, detailed project reports are being prepared for 11 works. Works on other projects are in different stages.

The smart school project, covering Information, Communication and Technology components and civil works, covering 13 schools, is expected to be completed by this May, he said.