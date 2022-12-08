Gujarat results: BJP calls it big morale booster; Opposition argues it will have no impact on State polls

December 08, 2022 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Bengaluru/Mysuru

The landslide victory for the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections drew mixed reactions on its impact on the ensuing polls in Karnataka. While the BJP said the results would have a positive impact, the Opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) disagreed with the saffron party’s assessment.

“The results will inspire BJP workers to work harder in Karnataka and is a morale booster. The results will have a positive impact on the BJP in Karnataka in the elections,” the Chief Minister told reporters here.

‘Pro-incumbency’

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the highest-ever tally for the BJP, Mr. Bommai said, “People have backed his positive leadership. People have liked the efficiency and integrity in administration under Mr. Modi. Across two generations, people have put their faith and backed Mr. Modi.” He said that Gujarat elections over the years had shown the country a new trend of “pro-incumbency”. Mr. Bommai also said that it was not right to compare Delhi’s local body election reversal for the BJP to the Assembly election results.

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa predicted that the BJP would win 140 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka, and that the Opposition parties should stop dreaming about coming to power.

‘Look at Himachal’

Meanwhile, ruling out any impact of the Gujarat result on the 2023 Assembly polls, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru that the Congress’ victory in Himachal Pradesh was proof enough of Gujarat elections having no impact on the poll outcomes in other States. “The election outcome in any State will not have a bearing on other States as problems and issues are different. In Karnataka, the BJP government is the most corrupt and the Congress is organisationally strong.”

The Congress leader alleged that the AAP — funded by the BJP — had eaten into more than 10% of the Congress votes in Gujarat, resulting in fewer seats. Mr. Siddaramaiah said that while the AAP would not make such an impact in Karnataka, the BJP’s electoral strategies would involve the Janata Dal (Secular).

In Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was anti-incumbency and similarly, in Karnataka there was a strong anti-incumbency against the BJP government due to corruption, non-performance, and maladministration.

‘Opposition weak in Gujarat’

In Kalaburagi, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said the Gujarat election results would not have a bearing on Karnataka politics. “How will they (BJP) seek votes in Karnataka based on the Gujarat election results?” He also said that with a weak Opposition, the result was expected in Gujarat.