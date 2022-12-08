Gujarat poll results have come as expected: Kumaraswamy

December 08, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Reacting to the Gujarat election results, the former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that the poll results in Gujarat will not have any impact on the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

Speaking to the media at Kalaburagi Airport before leaving for Afzalpur taluk on Thursday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the Gujarat results were as expected and even the Congress knew that the BJP will win the elections there.

The politics of Gujarat is entirely different from that of Karnataka. Every State politics has its own internal dynamics and is different from others, he added.

The former Chief Minister refused to comment on Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s statement terming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the B team of the BJP. Earlier, the Congress even dubbed the Janata Dal(S) as the B team of the BJP, he recalled.

Hitting back at the Congress for blaming other parties for its defeat, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the grand old party lacks leadership.

Replying to a question on the upcoming Assembly elections in the State, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s magic will not work in Karnataka. The people of the State have realised that the tall promises made by Mr. Modi are illusory and hollow, he added.