Gujarat, H.P. poll results will have positive impact on State: CM

December 06, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the BJP’s possible victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh would have “a positive impact” on poll-bound Karnataka, while Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah rejected such a trend.

Mr. Bommai was reacting to the exit polls results which indicate a clear victory for BJP in Gujarat with more than two-thirds majority, and a close contest in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Bommai claimed that the BJP would retain power in Karnataka where polls are scheduled to be held in April-May 2023. “Surely, the BJP will form government in 2023,” he said. The poll result in Gujarat would be a mandate for pro-incumbency, he added.

Meanwhile, Mr, Siddaramaiah said the Gujarat elections would not be an indicator for Karnataka. “If Gujarat results are an indicator, then what about Himachal Pradesh? What about Punjab? One State’s election has nothing to do with another, he said.