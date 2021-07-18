Gujarat handicrafts utsav begins

Mysuru

18 July 2021 19:49 IST

The Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav got underway at the JSS Mysore Urban Haat on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

Bringing a slice of the rich heritage and tradition of crafts of Gujarat, the handicrafts utsav will be on till July 25. More than 50 master craftsmen from Gujarat are participating in the exhibition.

The artisans will exhibit, demonstrate and trade their rich customary art and craft including patola weaving, shawl weaving, Kutchi-embroidery, Arjakh block print, tie & dye (Bandhej), zari-zardosi work, bead work, wooden and metal art work, jewellery and accessories, nail painting, home decor and furnishings, and leather work.

Advertising

Advertising

A release said the crafts festival is an initiative of the Industrial Extension Cottage (Indext-C), Government of Gujarat, and it aims to boost the livelihood of artisans. In addition, the initiative aims to provide a marketing platform for live artwork of handloom/handicrafts by the artisans coming from distant villages of Gujarat and pursuing the traditional artwork under cottage and rural industries, the release added

With a step toward the self-reliant vision of the Gujarat government, the event is being organised for artisans related to handicraft with aim of making them self-reliant, creating better market reach, and eventually helping them to increase their income, said the organisers.

For the people of Mysuru, it is an opportunity to not only admire and purchase the variety of handicrafts items on sale but also view cultural programmes of Gujarat besides savouring Gujarati cuisine at the food pavilion.

The organisers said entry and parking is free and wearing of masks and adhering to social distancing norms are a must for the visitors.