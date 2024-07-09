Gujarat crafts expo at Urban Haat in Mysuru

The JSS Urban Haat has organised Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav-2024 which will conclude on July 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was inaugurated by K.M. Gayathri, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru, recently. The expo is open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

During the event from July 5 to 7, cultural programmes including the Gujarati Ras-Garba had been organised in collaboration with the Department of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities, Government of Gujarat.

C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Arjun S. Odeyar, Additional Mission Director, National Urban Livelihoods Mission, Bengaluru, Yathindra Lakkanna, Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology, Ministry of Textiles, Bengaluru, K.L. Revanna Swamy, Director General (Development Division) JSS Mahavidyapeetha, H.R. Mahadevaswamy, Joint Director, Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, R.S. Shah, Manager (Class-1) Indext-C, Gandhinagar, Snehal Makwana, Manager (Marketing), INDEXT-C, Gujarat, were present on the inaugural day.

