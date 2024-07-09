GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gujarat crafts expo at Urban Haat in Mysuru

Published - July 09, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The JSS Urban Haat has organised Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav-2024 which will conclude on July 14.

The event was inaugurated by K.M. Gayathri, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru, recently. The expo is open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

During the event from July 5 to 7, cultural programmes including the Gujarati Ras-Garba had been organised in collaboration with the Department of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities, Government of Gujarat.

C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Arjun S. Odeyar, Additional Mission Director, National Urban Livelihoods Mission, Bengaluru, Yathindra Lakkanna, Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology, Ministry of Textiles, Bengaluru, K.L. Revanna Swamy, Director General (Development Division) JSS Mahavidyapeetha, H.R. Mahadevaswamy, Joint Director, Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, R.S. Shah, Manager (Class-1) Indext-C, Gandhinagar, Snehal Makwana, Manager (Marketing), INDEXT-C, Gujarat, were present on the inaugural day.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.