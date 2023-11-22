Guinness record for most people sanitising their hands simultaneously

November 22, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

A private hospital in the city has achieved a Guinness World Record for facilitating hand sanitisation of 9,860 people simultaneously through a ‘Clean Hands Save Lives’ campaign.

The “most people sanitising their hands simultaneously’ feat was achieved by Gleneagles Hospitals, Bengaluru, during the grand finale at ISKCON Vaikuntha Hill on Kanakapura Road. The event marked the culmination of a transformative five-month journey that united the community in prioritising hand hygiene.

Taken up in collaboration with Rotary Bengaluru Gnanakshi Club and Rotary District 3191, the campaign aimed at instilling the habit of regular hand cleaning and sanitisation among children. The campaign became a city-wide movement engaging with 55 schools and educating over 80,000 students on crucial hand hygiene practices since June 21, 2023.