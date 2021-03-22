Guidelines to be modified for delimitation of ZP, TP

22 March 2021 23:21 IST

There are several discrepancies in delimitation work undertaken by SEC, says Sunil Kumar of BJP

As members of ruling and Opposition parties questioned the exercise of delimitation of zilla panchayat and taluk panchayats constituencies, the State government has decided to issue modified guidelines to the Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC).

Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed the Legislative Assembly that the delimitation exercise for ZP and TP constituencies was underway through Deputy Commissioners. With many members raising concerns on the ongoing exercise, the SEC would be informed to put on hold the delimitation work till the government provides it modified guidelines. However, RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and Mr. Bommai ruled out postponement of elections to ZPs and TPs.

Earlier, raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Sunil Kumar of the BJP said there were several discrepancies in the delimitation work undertaken by SEC. Number of members to TPs were not based on uniform criteria and some TP constituencies were spread over several km in coastal and Malnad areas of the State, he said.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Mr. Kumar said delimitation of segments based on unscientific guidelines would adversely impact the administration and governance in the future. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah suggested to the government to hold meeting with members and seek suggestions since the matter concerned constituencies across the State. However, he told the government not to interfere with the reservation of seats and conducting of elections to local bodies.

H.K. Patil (Congress) said Deputy Commissioner have not been following the guidelines and undertake the delimitation work as per their whims and fancies.

Before March 31

Mr. Bommai said: “I will talk with the SEC and tell them not to continue delimitation till the modified guidelines are issued by the government.” He also said modified guidelines would be circulated to members and they can give their feedback before March 31.