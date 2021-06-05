Guidelines relaxed in Dharwad district

HUBBALLI

05 June 2021 20:34 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil issued an order on Saturday relaxing lockdown restrictions and allowing opening of grocery stories, bakeries, and meat stalls for four hours from Monday.

The relaxations in guidelines will come into force from Monday and will continue till June 14.

As per the revised guidelines, shops selling food items, grocery, bakery items, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, animal feed, and milk booths will be permitted to do business from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from June 7 to 14.

Ration shops under the public distribution system (PDS) will be open from 6 a.m. to noon. The eateries, restaurants, and hotels are permitted to provide takeaway services from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Deputy Commissioner has also allowed the hotels to keep their kitchens open to offer home delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Liquor shops will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.