Guidelines on online classes not yet issued for schools

Bengaluru

08 June 2020 22:10 IST

Although it has been more than a week since the new academic year began and private schools started online classes, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is yet to issue guidelines on conducting these classes.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said he had a meeting with officials on Monday, but it was inconclusive and the department would conduct another round of meetings on Wednesday.

However, the move has not gone down well with parents, particularly those of pre-primary students. Many parents have decided that their children will not attend these classes. Suraksha S., the parent of a three-year-old, said her son’s preschool has online classes. “The school also gives a lot of homework that needs to be uploaded on the school portal. I do not log in as I find it completely unnecessary. I don’t want to hurry my child to learn quickly. A delay of a few months should be acceptable,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Many parents have also complained to the department that schools were holding online classes to pressure them into paying fees.