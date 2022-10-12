Guidelines issued for registration in Yeshasvini scheme from Nov. 1

Cashless medical scheme for members of cooperative societies is up to ₹5 lakh per family per annum

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 12, 2022 22:08 IST

The registration for the relaunched Yeshasvini health scheme in the State will commence from November 1 as the government on Wednesday notified the guidelines for registration of members. The scheme is set to become operational from January 1, 2023, and will cover 1,650 diseases.

As per the guidelines issued for membership for the scheme, a member (and his family) of any cooperative society registered under Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act, 1957, or Karnataka Souhardha Sahakari Act, 1997, or Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, is eligible to become a beneficiary of the relaunched scheme.

Similarly, those members of self help groups organised by the District Central Cooperative Banks and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies are eligible along with those who are members of any cooperative society or rural self help groups, the notification said. Weavers, beedi rollers, and fishermen who are members of cooperative societies are also eligible.

While a member of rural cooperative societies or SHGs will pay an annual premium of ₹500 for a family unit with a maximum number of four persons, those members of cooperative societies in urban areas will pay a premium amount of ₹1,000 for a family unit with a maximum number of four persons. The government will bear the premium amount of SC/ST families.

