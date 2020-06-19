Guidelines issued for COVID-19 care centres in Karnataka

Following the recent announcement by Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar that asymptomatic patients would be treated in COVID care centres instead of hospitals, the State government on Friday issued guidelines for clinical assessment and admission of asymptomatic patients into these centres.
Admission will be based on a rapid assessment of positive patients by the district surveillance officer. This includes recording the person’s body temperature, oxygen saturation level, and comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, TB, HIV, cancer, stroke, and pregnancy.
“If the person has a body temperature above 37.5°C and the oxygen saturation level is below 94%, and if the person is aged above 60 years or suffers from known comorbid conditions, he or she should be taken to a dedicated COVID hospital or appropriate private hospital as opted by the patient,” the SOP document states. All other patients should be taken to dedicated COVID care health centre or a private hospital. The patients will be assessed clinically, and if after evaluation they are asymptomatic, they will be shifted to COVID care centres.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath