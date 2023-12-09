HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guidelines issued after hoax bomb threat to schools: school premises, playgrounds to be used only for academic purposes

Private school managements demand dedicated ‘School Safety Policy’

December 09, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.
The commotion seen at a school that received an email with a bomb threat in Bengaluru on December 1, 2023.

The commotion seen at a school that received an email with a bomb threat in Bengaluru on December 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

After the hoax bomb threats to several schools disrupted life in the city, putting children, parents and school managements through a lot of worry and panic recently, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has issued a circular to all schools to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of children. 

Nearly 70 schools in and around Bengaluru had received hoax bomb threat emails on December 1. The case followed a similar episode in 2021, when over 20 schools had received similar hoax bomb threat emails. Both cases remain unsolved to this day. Facing fire from the Opposition, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for the Department of School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa had promised to come out with a policy for the safety of schoolchildren.  

The circular issued by DSEL reiterates that school premises and playgrounds attached to them have to be used only for educational purposes like extra curricular activities, sports, physical education and other events of the schools, and should not be rented out for other events. The circular even expresses dissatisfaction that despite several circulars before, many private school managements were not following the same. 

The circular further said that the schools need to be vigilant and report if they find any person seen loitering unnecessarily on the premises, or receive any anonymous phone calls or letters that disturb the functioning of the school. 

Demand for a ‘School Safety Policy’ 

However, private school managements are not happy with the circular. Terming it ‘insufficient’, they are now demanding a dedicated school safety policy, which will include legal protection to not only school children, but their staff, management and property, on the lines of legal protection given to hospitals and doctors. 

“The courts and advocates, hospitals and doctors have dedicated safety policies and legal protection. The same kind of legal protection needs to be extended to schools as well. We demand that the government come out with a School Safety Policy,” said Shashikumar. D, General Secretary of ‘Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (KAMS). 

He recalled that there was an effort made to declare all school premises “zero-tolerance zones” when Tanveer Sait was the concerned Minister, but the proposal was put on the backburner after his tenure. He said many school grounds, especially government school premises had turned into a den of several illegal activities and these need to be checked.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / safety of citizens / school / students / security measures

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.