Guidelines framed for initiating criminal action against officials diverting funds for SC/ST welfare in Karnataka

December 09, 2022 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to sources, there have been a large number of allegations of diversion of funds, or deliberately allowing the funds to lapse

The Hindu Bureau

Vidhana Soudha, seat of the government of Karnataka. Such an order has been issued for the first time since the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Allocation and Tribal Sub-Allocation (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act, 2014, came into force. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Following complaints about diversion of funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes welfare for general purposes, Karnataka Government has framed guidelines for investigating such complaints and initiating criminal cases against the culprits within a time frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such an order has been issued for the first time since the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Allocation and Tribal Sub-Allocation (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act, 2014, came into force. “Most of the provisions for penal action against the officials had not been implemented. Rules have been framed now,” an official said.

According to sources, strict action is being contemplated as there have been a large number of allegations of diversion of funds, or deliberately allowing the funds to lapse.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement or an official not less than joint or deputy director will have to be directed by the SCTSP/ TSP Cell to investigate the complaint and file a report within 90 days. The order quotes the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Allocation and Tribal Sub-Allocation (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Rules, 2017.

The order has empowered issuing of notice to the officials concerned and seeking responses within 20 days, or initiating criminal action against officials who refuse to respond to the notice. The order also enables filing of criminal case by filing an FIR against officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US