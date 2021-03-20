Guidelines for tourism policy by month-end: Kumar Pushkar

He was speaking at an interactive session during Connect-2021

The Karnataka Tourism Department will release the guidelines for effective implementation of Tourism Policy 2020-2025 by the end of this month, said department director Kumar Pushkar on Friday.

Speaking at an interactive session during Connect-2021, the Karnataka Stakeholder Networking Initiative organised by the department and Karnataka Tourism Society here, Mr. Pushkar said mere policy was not enough. Responding to Udupi-based tour operator Nagaraj Hebbar’s query, he said proper guidelines were needed for the working of the policy.

Many tourism policies were announced earlier, but without any guidelines. However, the government was committed to implement the 2020-25 policy, he added. Mr. Hebbar was wondering how to avail facilities announced in the policy without there being any guideline.

Vision document

Speaking earlier, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said the administration has prepared the draft vision document for the next 10 years to boost tourism in the district. Postgraduate students of tourism have visited 104 identified places of tourist importance and listed out facilities available and needed in those places.

The government has released ₹20 crore to develop Maravanthe and Someshwara (Byndoor) beaches, he said, adding efforts were on to make Malpe tourism facility a self-sustaining one. However, the government needs to support Padubidri Blue Flag initiative for a year with the Centre support ending this month before the project becomes self-sustainable.

He urged the government to enhance subsidy for boat house projects from 20% to 50%; to facilitate way-side amenities creation through private partnership; developing more a-la Blue Flag beaches with private participation, and impetus to the cable-car project between Kollur and Kodachadri.

Beach-side facilities

His Dakshina Kannada counterpart K.V. Rajendra said the administration was surveying Someshwara Beach stretch to identify government lands and promote CRZ compliant tourist facilities under PPP. Trekking circuits have to be developed in association with the forest department. Agri-tourism has a great potential to attract tourists, Dr. Rajendra said.

Adequate facilities were created for international cruise tourists and plans were afoot to offer heli-tourism. The administration will hold a detailed meeting of stakeholders to identify and finalise projects, he added. Tourism secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey made a detailed presentation on Tourism Policy 2020-25. On the occasion, the DK tourism logo was released.

Hop-on, Hop-Off package

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday said the district administration was in discussion with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for providing a one-day packaged city tour.

“Those visiting Mangaluru using public transport have very limited options of visiting places of tourist interest; at the most they visit can one place in the absence of proper facility,” Dr. Rajendra told Connect 2021, a stakeholder networking initiative here.

While he had heard of an earlier unsuccessful attempt, Dr. Rajendra said another attempt would be made to introduce hop-on, hop-off package using Ambari-like bus coaches. This would help tourists to visit more than one place around Mangaluru, he said.