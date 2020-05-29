Guidelines for prayers in masjids

Bengaluru

29 May 2020 23:05 IST

A group of Islamic organisations in consultation with scholars and the community have issued guidelines on offering prayers in mosques and masjids. It states that it is the responsibility of masjid committees to ensure government regulations are implemented and health precautions are taken. Masjid floors and washrooms should be regularly cleaned with disinfectants.

Those going to pray have been asked to perform the cleansing ritual at home and bring their own prayer mats. People have to wear masks and use sanitizers, and spend as little time as possible at prayer halls.

Senior citizens, children and those with cold, cough and fever have been asked not to visit the masjids.

Advertising

Advertising