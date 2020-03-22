Guidelines for e-commerce, supermarkets

The State government has directed online marketing/ordering services ‘to mandatorily provide masks to delivery executives working with them’.
“The masks shall be replaced every 4 to 6 hours or as and when they get soiled even before the stipulated time. Hand sanitisers shall be provided to the delivery executives to sterilise their hands before touching the packets to be delivered,” the order said.
Social distancing
It also directs shopping malls, supermarkets, medium and major markets to “take all necessary steps to reduce peak-hour crowding in order to maintain social distancing”.
