Karnataka

Guidelines for e-commerce, supermarkets

The State government has directed online marketing/ordering services ‘to mandatorily provide masks to delivery executives working with them’.

“The masks shall be replaced every 4 to 6 hours or as and when they get soiled even before the stipulated time. Hand sanitisers shall be provided to the delivery executives to sterilise their hands before touching the packets to be delivered,” the order said.

Social distancing

It also directs shopping malls, supermarkets, medium and major markets to “take all necessary steps to reduce peak-hour crowding in order to maintain social distancing”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 5:53:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/guidelines-for-e-commerce-supermarkets/article31132403.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY